In Town For Blues Brothers Con? Take the Joliet Summer Challenge

The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s hotly anticipated Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel returns Saturday, Aug. 17, and will feature actor-comedian-musicians Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi returning to the historic Old Joliet Prison for a thrilling and memorable show. If you’re in town this weekend for the can’t-miss live music event of the season, be sure to carve out some time to explore the rest of Joliet’s exciting attractions, shops and eateries.

There’s no better way to explore the city’s hidden gems than by signing up for the 2024 Joliet Summer Challenge. Heritage Corridor Destinations, the city of Joliet and Enjoy Illinois launched the interactive passport check-in program that challenges users to visit Joliet’s museums, boutique shops and delectable dining destinations for a chance to win gift cards to some of the city’s most popular restaurants. Access the 2024 Joliet Summer Challenge at visitjoliet.com. The article on the home page will direct you to download the free Heritage Corridor app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Once you’re in the app, select “passports,” and click on the Joliet Summer Challenge. You’ll see that it features attraction details, hours, maps and website links for all 12 participating locations. Make sure to follow Heritage Corridor Destinations on Facebook for new developments in the program, which concludes on Sept. 2, and to see details on upcoming challenges.

When you physically arrive at a participating location, you’ll see a list of all the Summer Challenge stops and a count of how many you’ve completed. Scroll to find the location you’re at, and tap it. Your phone’s GPS will confirm you’re at the location, and you’ll check one attraction off your list. All participants must be at least 13 years of age to participate.

Once you’ve selected your location, you’ll see details like phone number, website and an option to map the location. When you’re on the Objective tab, you’ll see a Check-In Now button. This only appears while you are at the actual location. If this is your first time using the app, or if you’re not logged in, you’ll see a screen asking you to sign up. Sign up via whichever method you prefer. Once you’re registered, try to check in again. If you’re not actually at the location, you won’t be able to check in. Once you’ve got your first stop logged, enjoy some time at the attraction – then continue to complete the remaining 11 check-ins to earn your complimentary restaurant gift card.

The passport will take you to locations such as the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, Bishops Hill Winery (for participants ages 21 and older), Joliet Slammers, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and even the Old Joliet Prison – so if you’re visiting Blues Brothers Con, you easily can check one location off your list.

For more information, terms and conditions, visit hcdestinations.com/Joliet-Summer-Terms.

Music lovers fill the lawn with the old prison as a backdrop as they listen to live music at the Blues Brothers Con 2022 at the Old Joliet Prison. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Heritage Corridor Destinations ignites, influences and impacts the visitor experience through tourism partnerships within the communities and counties along the historic I&M Canal National Heritage Corridor, which starts just a few miles southwest of Chicago and extends southwest through Starved Rock Country. The organization is the officially certified bureau for the following counties: Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Princeton, Putnam and Will. Heritage Corridor Destinations works to attract visitors to the region, promote local businesses and organizations, and boost economic development.

It markets the region to potential visitors, both domestically and internationally. The focus is on overnight and group travel to maximize the economic impact of tourism for communities. The organization works with municipalities, hotels, restaurants and other entities to highlight the region’s unique cultural, historical and natural attractions.