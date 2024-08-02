Souvenir stops along The First Hundred Miles

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is sprinkled with shops offering memories of the Mother Road. Here’s a list of what we think are some of the best and deliver something out of the ordinary. Don’t forget to check out airport, hotel and restaurant gift shops, as well, all providing a bit of Americana for you to call your own.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Gift Shop

9 W. Cass St., Joliet, IL

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Rock on down the road to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, a multilevel museum and performance space whose mission is to " … preserve the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois … " The full museum is still under construction, with exciting new exhibits being installed on the second floor this fall, but the first-floor exhibit gallery and gift shop currently are open to the public six days a week. The Rock & Roll Museum’s gift shop is home to official Route 66 passports, limited edition T-shirts, buttons, magnets, books and much more.

Many of the items tie into the region’s storied connection to Route 66 and the rich musical history of Illinois. You’ll find miniature collectible replicas of some of the most iconic guitars of all time, including Buddy Guy’s trusty polka-dot Fender Strat and Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick’s iconic “Uncle Dick” double-necked novelty guitar. Explore artifacts from some of the past Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honorees, including such seminal rock bands as Cheap Trick, Styx, Chicago, REO Speedwagon and artists like Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy and John Prine. For information on upcoming events, and to see more of what’s in store for you at the gift shop, visit the website RoadToRock.org.

Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival travelers visit the gift shop at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Bob Okon)

Joliet Area Historical Museum Gift Shop

204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Conveniently located in the lobby of the Joliet Area Historical Museum, this is an official gift shop for both The First Hundred Miles and the Old Joliet Prison, so you’re bound to find something for every history buff in your road trip party. From Blues Brothers-themed clothing to coffee mugs, Joliet-themed View-Master slides to ties depicting the Mother Road, you’ll love this museum’s eclectic selection.

The gift shop is also home to a wide selection of official The First Hundred Miles merchandise. You’ll find socks featuring iconic Route 66 sites, vinyl stickers, magnets, T-shirts and more – all featuring The First Hundred Miles logo.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Old Route 66 Family Restaurant

105 S. Old Route 66, Dwight, IL

6 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Conveniently located just off Route 66 and Interstate 55, this sit-down restaurant features a nice atmosphere, great decor and a curated selection of Route 66 souvenirs. The outside of the restaurant sports a Route 66 mural, perfect for a quick photo op, while the interior features a real fire engine chassis that has been repurposed into the cashier station, under which you’ll find Route 66 shot glasses, stickers, patches, mugs and maps.

Behind the counter, you’ll see an expansive selection of 66-themed T-shirts, sweatshirts and other apparel. Serving up home-cooked meals and generous portions, this is the perfect spot to pull off the Mother Road and refuel with a hot dinner. Beyond the classic family restaurant items, you’ll find family-sized menu offerings such as Chicken By The Bucket and Sides By The Pound. You’ll also find a selection of daily specials, homemade soups and delectable desserts.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Wally’s: Great American Road Trip Gas Station

1 Holiday Road, Pontiac, IL

Open 24 hours seven days a week

As the “Home of the Great American Road Trip,” Wally’s offers one of the largest selections of Route 66 souvenirs in the entire state. This growing destination gas station chain, home to more than 72 pumps and electric charging stations, features a wacky set of mascots emblazoned on everything from T-shirts to can and beverage coolers. These fun, and often self-referential items, are the perfect way to show your love of this larger-than-life road-trip destination.

The 30,000-square-foot station building is also home to a meat carving station and deli, a gourmet coffee and beverage bar, a beef jerky bar, signature freshly made sweet treats, and a popcorn station – to ensure you have the highest quality versions of all your favorite road-trip snacks. Don’t miss a chance to get a photo with Wally’s giant neon sign!

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Home Again On Route 66

321 N. Main St., Pontiac, IL

9 a.m.-5p.m. every day

Located in the Illinois Route 66 Association Museum and Hall of Fame building, this small, unique gift shop is home to everything Route 66. From postcards to original artwork, you’ll be treated to a curated selection of merchandise honoring the history and culture of the Mother Road.

Open seven days a week, this hidden gem is a must-visit souvenir shop. Informative staff can answer all your Route 66 inquiries and steer you toward more great Route 66 attractions around Pontiac.