Great Moments In Vinyl To Play Bob Seger Show At Joliet Area Historical Museum

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment.

At 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, the museum will welcome back tribute supergroup Great Moments in Vinyl for an unmissable concert experience. The all-ages show will merge history and music as the local favorite GMiV artists dive into the back catalog of the “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.”

Great Moments in Vinyl, a power group of Chicago-area performers, picks memorable albums from a popular artist or band’s discography, and plays them in their entirety. In addition to some exceptionally well-played music, you’ll hear a series of stories about the songs and the artist featured, perfect for casual fans looking to learn more or for lovers of music history.

The Steepwater Band performs at the Joliet Area Historical Museum (Lathan Goumas)

The idea of narrated concerts is the brainchild of William Lindsey Cochran, a Chicago radio personality, voiceover artist, writer and musician. The band itself is a hand-picked collection of talented musicians from the region, with each ensemble specifically chosen to match the genre they’ll be diving into. For the special Bob Seger-themed show, GMiV will perform a career-spanning selection of 20 hits from the legendary Detroit rocker’s back catalog.

Tickets for the show cost $12 for the general public, and $10 for museum members. A full beverage bar will be offered on-site, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets to the exciting live event. The bar will be available during the concert, and GiGi’s Sweet Shoppe will be on-site selling snacks and treats.

Route 66 Joliet Area Historical Museum. Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021. (Gary Middendorf/The Herald-News)

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road at the museum’s Route 66 Welcome Center. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture, the building now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and a state-of-the-art lunar landing simulator.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Great Moments in Vinyl concert

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

PHONE: 815-723-5201

INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org