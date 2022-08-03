Beyond The First Hundred Miles: Exciting Events Coming To Bloomington, Illinois!

Bloomington-Normal, IL

Alt US Rt 66 (I-55 South)

Population 170,954

Chicago-Bloomington Approximately 2-Hrs

A sprawling metropolis of over 170,000 inhabitants, Bloomington, Illinois is a town to be reckoned with. Home of Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan Universities, culture, food, and entertainment abound. Here are just some of the events for the remaining 2022 season. Check out their online calendar for updates, directions and where to stay. Easy on-Easy off Interstate 55 for a quick Chicago return.

For more information, and a full calendar or events, head to VisitBN.Org or call 309-434-2295.

Upcoming Events:

Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market

Location: 200 N Main St

Days: Saturdays Through October 29

Hours: 7:30am-Noon

For more info, visit: DowntownBloomington.Org/farmers-market/

Saturdays on the Square - Free Concert Series

Location: 106 W Monroe St

Days: Saturdays Throughout The Summer

Hours: 6pm - 10pm

For more info, visit: DowntownBloomington.Org/events/Saturdays-on-the-square

Old Time Music Jam Session

Location: McLean County Museum, 200 N Main St

Days: Free Every Tuesday

Hours: 5pm-7pm

For more info, visit: VisitBN.org/events/old-time-music-jam-session-every-tuesday-evening-2022-07-26

Friday Nite Battle Royale - Nerf War

Location: Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E Oakland Ave

Days: Every Friday

Hours: Free Play 7pm-8pm, Battle 8pm-10pm

Cost: $35

For more information, visit: IronCoyotePark.com