Beyond The First Hundred Miles: Exciting Events Coming To Bloomington, Illinois!

Bloomington-Normal, IL
Alt US Rt 66 (I-55 South)
Population 170,954
Chicago-Bloomington Approximately 2-Hrs
A sprawling metropolis of over 170,000 inhabitants, Bloomington, Illinois is a town to be reckoned with. Home of Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan Universities, culture, food, and entertainment abound. Here are just some of the events for the remaining 2022 season. Check out their online calendar for updates, directions and where to stay. Easy on-Easy off Interstate 55 for a quick Chicago return.
For more information, and a full calendar or events, head to VisitBN.Org or call 309-434-2295.
Upcoming Events:
Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market
Location: 200 N Main St
Days: Saturdays Through October 29
Hours: 7:30am-Noon
For more info, visit: DowntownBloomington.Org/farmers-market/
Saturdays on the Square - Free Concert Series
Location: 106 W Monroe St
Days: Saturdays Throughout The Summer
Hours: 6pm - 10pm
For more info, visit: DowntownBloomington.Org/events/Saturdays-on-the-square
Old Time Music Jam Session
Location: McLean County Museum, 200 N Main St
Days: Free Every Tuesday
Hours: 5pm-7pm
For more info, visit: VisitBN.org/events/old-time-music-jam-session-every-tuesday-evening-2022-07-26
Friday Nite Battle Royale - Nerf War
Location: Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E Oakland Ave
Days: Every Friday
Hours: Free Play 7pm-8pm, Battle 8pm-10pm
Cost: $35
For more information, visit: IronCoyotePark.com