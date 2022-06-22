Home Spun Summer Fun Along Old Rt. 66 in Braidwood

Established in 1865, Braidwood, Illinois has grown up alongside Old US Rt 66 and experienced all its phases. That’s why you’ll still find decades old roadside attractions like the Braidwood Zoo and the Polka-A-Dot Drive-In, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Heres the Summer of 2022 Events you can plan for and expand your visit into an overnight stay.

EVENTS LINEUP:

June 23 Bike Knight #2

July 6 Coffin Cup Car Show

July 14,16,17 Lions Club Summerfest

July 28 Bike Knight #3

July 30 Rock & Roll Coal Truck Show

August 6 Abuse Awareness Ride & Fundraiser

August 20 Village Market

August 24 Bike Knight #4

August 28 Lawnmower Demo Derby

September 17 Village Market

September 15 Kids Can Cook

September 22 Bike Knight #5

For more information on what’s happening in town, good food and drink and special events with a cause, contact the Top Fuel Saloon (275 South Hickory Street, 815-458-3000) or City Hall.