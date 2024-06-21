Plan A Summer Getaway To Award-Winning Kishauwau Cabins

Perched above the beautiful Vermilion River, and just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, is Kishauwau Cabins, where you will find a collection of four-season rental units surrounded by picturesque nature. This longtime fan-favorite lodging experience just received another prestigious accolade: being named a Travelers’ Choice winner by Tripadvisor.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Kishauwau Cabins has been honored with this coveted lodging and attraction award, a testament to its service to new fans and loyal annual guests. The Travelers’ Choice Award honors businesses that consistently have received outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor during the past 12 months, putting Kishauwau in the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

Whether you’re looking for a lodging destination that will keep you cool after a hot day of hiking the trails at nearby Starved Rock State Park during the summer, or a cozy place to stay warm after a day of cross-country skiing during the winter, Kishauwau Cabins can accommodate.

All 17 cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable the full year round. Furnace heating, as well as indoor wood stoves and gas fireplaces, will ensure the perfect temperature in even the chilliest of Illinois months. And a central air system keeps the cabins cool during the heat of summer. There are even four, dog-friendly units, so you won’t have to board Fido during your vacation.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

The cabins are spaced out far enough to give guests privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion, while still being only a short drive from some premier Starved Rock Country attractions in Utica, Ottawa and La Salle – including 21 miles of state park trails, all located within less than a 15-minute drive of the cabins.

Another amenity that sets Kishauwau’s luxury units apart from other lodging options is the inclusion of full-sized kitchens. All the cabins have refrigerators, stoves and pantries stocked with the necessary pots, pans, plates and utensils needed to prepare and enjoy meals onsite. This comes in addition to the barbecue and fire pits, giving plenty of options for enjoying a meal without having to dine out.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

Kishauwau Cabins, a family-owned and operated business for more than 35 years, stands as a refuge from the hustle and bustle of modern life. While many of their cabins have been enhanced with state-of-the-art conveniences such as expansive whirlpool tubs, the nostalgic décor of all their units provides an authentic, inviting atmosphere.

Along with comfortable beds and furnishings, guests can look forward to a myriad of amenities. Whether you’re a solo adventurer, a couple in search of a romantic getaway, or a family seeking a memorable experience, Kishauwau Cabins offers a range of pet-friendly and family-friendly cabins tailored to fulfill every need.

For more information on Kishauwau Cabins, and to book your stay, visit: kishauwaucabins.com.