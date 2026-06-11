Eye On Illinois: New federal drug program laws far from final word on the issue

The nature of compromise is, by some definitions, two sides giving up something they want to reach enough common ground to make a deal.

When it comes to government in Illinois, the dynamics are a little different because the Democratic power stronghold means the two sides are less likely to be left-right than two factions within the ruling party, or in some strange cases, an almost unanimous group of lawmakers seeking to placate external groups with conflicting missions.

As noted on Wednesday, advocacy groups aren’t responsible for the big picture, but can be expected to push their own interests. That was the case regarding proposed changes to the federal 340B drug pricing program, with community-halted centers and hospitals on one side of the ledger and drug companies on the other.

A May 19 column explained a Senate amendment to House Bill 2371 would protect access to the federal program, launched in 1992, which requires pharmaceutical companies to sell drugs at steep discounts to certain providers serving large numbers of Medicaid patients. Those facilities then profit when selling medications to patients.

That piece relied on original reporting from Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois (tinyurl.com/CNI-340B), who also filed Monday’s piece explaining where lawmakers settled during the busy days at the end of the spring session (tinyurl.com/340Boutcome).

Lawmakers ultimately passed a bill barring drug companies from interfering with the ability to use contract pharmacies to dispense covered drugs and limited mandatory disclosure of cost or income data to only what state or federal law already requires.

But that only passed, Hancock continued, with the addition of House Bill 4327, a “transparency” bill ordering the Illinois Department of Insurance to audit the program as a means of determining how much revenue the clinics and hospitals make as well as how it’s spent, along with other useful information, such as requiring drugmakers to report their aggregate discounts since 2020. The House approved the bill 106-8, and the Senate endorsed 57-0.

As is true any time medical care is the topic, anything Illinois does will never be a complete solution because so much of the healthcare system is entangled in federal laws and regulations. To the extent these bills placate either of the competing interests at this juncture – or even after all the audits are released and scrutinized – everything is subject to change if or when Congress changes the tools in the box.

CNI cited numbers from KFF, a nonprofit health policy, research, polling and news group, stating 340B accounted for $2.4 billion in nationwide drug purchases in 2005 and $66.3 billion in 2023. With that much money at stake and patchwork regulations, this matter is far from settled in Illinois and beyond.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.