La Salle-Peru agriculture building on track for August completion

Vissering Construction crews working on the L-P Agriculture Building in La Salle. The project is on pace to be completed by the Aug. 1, 2026, tagret date. (Mathias Woerner)

La Salle-Peru Township High School’s new agriculture building is on track to open Aug. 1, according to an update from the project’s architect.

The Board of Education approved $34,539 in change orders to keep construction moving, including $19,257 in utility work to prepare the site for a future veterinary science building.

The change orders for the agriculture building include $4,379 for a change to the tornado rate louvers, $6,824 to add a roof drain and associated piping at the south stairwell, and $3,809 for mezzanine double-sided gate credit.

Mike Kmetz, of Kmetz Architects, provided an update on where the project currently stands as the Aug. 1 completion date comes clearer into focus.

Kmetz said that the masonry walls are completed, the roof is almost complete, painting and the greenhouse foundation have been started and the next step in the process is the periphery trims.

The largest change order for the building, though, relates to preparations for a future project.

The proactive move will help with the future construction of the building, which Director of Communication Matt Baker said will be behind the agriculture building on the same lot.

After a previous announcement in April that the target completion date was moved from the middle of May to the beginning of August, the latest announcement from the Board of Education is that the project is on track to be done by the stated Aug. 1 target date.

While there are no concrete plans for the start of the veterinary science building project, the board’s decision to approve this change order now solidifies its commitment to its next large-scale project.