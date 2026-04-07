Rich Miller: Poll says cost of housing a problem in Illinois

A YouGov poll conducted last month shows Illinois registered voters overwhelmingly believe that the cost of renting and buying a home is a problem in Illinois, think that there aren’t enough affordable homes for average folks and want the state legislature to take action.

The poll of 806 Illinois registered voters was taken March 1-9 and has a margin of error of +/-3.8%. The survey was conducted on behalf of YIMBY Illinois, a nonprofit that “advocates for abundant housing and sustainable, inclusive cities throughout Illinois.” But the questions look legit, and the poll even tests some opposing arguments, although no questions about our high property taxes were asked.

The poll was released as Gov. JB Pritzker and others are pushing a plan to build “missing middle” residences, including multi-family developments and “granny flats” throughout the state. But proponents must overcome strong opposition from many municipal governments, which do not want to give up their control of local zoning.

Eighty-four percent of those polled said the cost of renting or buying a home was a “major problem” (47%) or “somewhat a problem” (37%). That majority held up in every state region and demographic. Even 76% of those who approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance said it’s a problem (39% major, 37% somewhat, with 17% saying it’s a minor or not really a problem). Just a reminder that subsets have a higher margin of error than the overall survey.

Another 67% of respondents said Illinois does not have “enough homes that are affordable for average people to buy or rent,” while 18% said there were enough, and 16% weren’t sure or didn’t know. Again, every region and demographic agreed with the position, including 54% of Trump approvers.

A sizable 82% said state legislators should “take action” to address the housing shortage and costs of housing in the state (49% strongly agreed and 33% somewhat agreed). Even 68% of Trump supporters either strongly (35%) or somewhat (33%) agreed, while just 20% disagreed (8% strongly).

Voters were somewhat split when asked to rate their city or town’s efforts to keep housing affordable, with 47% rating it positively, including 3% “very good,” 11% “good” and 33% “acceptable.” Another 40% rated it negatively, with 10% saying it’s “very poor” and 30% calling it “poor.” Those results were roughly similar throughout regions and all other demographics.

Perhaps the most surprising result was when voters were asked, “even if it isn’t exactly right,” which of the following came closer to their opinions: 61% said it was “more important to build more homes in my neighborhood so that people who work in my community can afford to live here, than it is to protect the neighborhood from change,” while 27% said it’s “more important to protect my neighborhood from change than it is to build more homes that working people can afford.” Even a plurality of 47% of Trump supporters agreed with building more homes in their communities so people could afford to live where they work, while 40% said protecting their neighborhood from change was more important.

Sixty-five percent said they agreed that “Building more affordable housing is more important for Illinois,” and 27% said “Protecting the character of neighborhoods from change is more important for Illinois” was closer to their opinion.

And despite a plurality narrowly approving of their local governments’ ability to keep housing affordable, 65% (including 57% of Trump supporters) said “Illinois state legislators should prioritize building more homes and bringing down housing costs,” while just 18% said “Illinois state legislators should prioritize preserving the power city governments have over what types of homes can be built and where.” Another 17% were unsure.

The poll also tested various ways of building more affordable housing, and all had majority support, although all had more “somewhat” support than “strong” support.

Sixty-three percent supported allowing the construction of “granny flats” or other accessory dwelling units. Sixty-nine percent supported building townhomes and small apartment buildings “on all residential lots.” Sixty-six percent said they supported allowing homes to be built on lots that are just 1,500 square feet. Seventy-four percent said faith groups should be allowed to build low-income housing.

While the numbers don’t show voters want to give the state carte blanche, these results are much more positive than many Statehouse types probably expected.

• Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.