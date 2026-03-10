Eye On Illinois: Not every issue is predetermined based on partisan posturing

Buried deep within Friday’s Capitol News Illinois story about the state’s efforts to help eradicate billions of dollars of medical debt for residents who meet certain income guidelines is a quote that explains a lot about how things work in Springfield. State Sen. Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett, told CNI he opposed creating the program in 2024 but now has seen benefits for his constituents and those around the state regardless of political alignment.

“If the governor has $15 million lying around and feels the state has it, I’m not as opposed as I once was, seeing some of the emotional, positive benefits,” Lewis said. “As much as we may agree that $15 million for this is a worthwhile program, the billion dollars going somewhere else that we don’t agree with will override our ability to say yes to the budget.”

Because lawmakers vote on spending plans in such massive amounts, it’s a virtual certainly the minority party will find enough objectionable allocations to oppose the overall plan. And if you’re never going to get someone to yes, what’s the incentive to include them in negotiations? Further, what’s the electoral benefit to minority members to stick their neck out for the aspects they see as beneficial?

Individual votes on every line item would be beyond onerous, especially given the General Assembly’s affinity for abusing deadlines. But breaking general fund decisions into smaller chunks might be useful in convincing voters that not every issue in Springfield is predetermined based solely on the red-blue divide.

NOT SO FAST: Last week, I was ready to write a “strange bedfellows” column about agreeing on an issue for entirely different reasons. The slightest bit of additional reading undercut the plan.

On Jan. 13, I supported lawmakers considering a bill to withdraw the pending mandate that all high school students take two years of world language classes. Though I favor broad horizons, the plan (which first affects 2033 graduates) is problematic by increasing diploma mandates, potentially forcing districts to add staff in areas of traditional shortages and overlooking the generally accepted truth that it’s easier for younger students to learn different languages.

State Rep. Rick Ryan, D-Evergreen Park, introduced the bill in January. Last week, I saw a social media post promoting a discussion with a new co-sponsor, state Rep. Travis Weaver, R-Peoria, referring to this bristling quote: “I just think that there’s a much higher value in other skills that are irreplaceable by [artificial intelligence].”

But the full piece, from WGLT-FM’s Evan Holden, revealed Weaver’s deeper, agreeable logic: actually learning languages beats trusting AI, some students benefit more from career or technical electives, and families should have more control over course selection.

A quality reminder to not react rashly to quote fragments.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.