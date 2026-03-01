Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Eichers gather to butcher beef; new babies to celebrate

What a beautiful but cold day it is! The sun is shining so bright. It always lifts your spirits more than on a gloomy day.

We have so much to be thankful for. Do we appreciate all the blessings we are given? Life gets so busy, but we still need to take time to thank our Heavenly Father for his many blessings and for sending our dear Savior Jesus Christ. As my family grows bigger, my thoughts often wander to what this world has in store for them. Prayers do much more than worry, so we trust in God to lead the way. We know he makes no mistakes and sees and hears all our daily struggles in life.

Our prayers and sympathy are with the families of the 8-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy from the Goshen, Indiana, area who were killed in an accident. Such a sweet and innocent age. May God keep His protective hand over them as they go on without their dear children.

Saturday, my husband Joe and I spent the day helping daughter Lovina and Daniel cut up a whole beef. Others who came to help were son Joseph and Grace, daughter Loretta and Dustin, and daughter Verena and Daniel Ray. It went pretty fast, once again proving that many hands make for lighter work. The hamburger was ground, steaks sliced and beef chunks cut up and packaged. Some of the meat we canned as well. By late afternoon, we were all done.

Lunch was a casserole, sliced cheese and Lovina deep-fried thin-sliced steak, which was seasoned with salt and pepper. We call it “rare beef.” It’s a favorite in our family. Heat your lard or oil in a small skillet to smoking hot, then dip each slice in and flip and back out. It’s really tender meat and always a treat for us. Daniel and Lovina raised this beef, so they were very happy to have this meat for their freezer. We didn’t butcher beef this winter, and it looks like we will have to wait until next year. Hopefully, we can raise a few for next year. I miss not having hamburger and beef chunks on hand. Recently, Dustin and Loretta’s beef cow had twins. So far, both calves are doing OK. It was exciting for them to see that she delivered two. Especially for Denzel, 3, and Byron, 2. They enjoy helping their dad with the chores.

Sunday afternoon, Joe put a turkey on the grill. He received this turkey from his employer around Thanksgiving and we had it in the freezer. Some of the children came home in the afternoon, so we played games while the turkey was cooking. Those joining us were Dustin, Loretta and children, Joseph and Grace, Daniel and Lovina and Brooklyn, Daniel Ray and Verena and son Benjamin’s special friend Joanna. Along with the turkey, we had mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner rolls, butter and jam, cheese and hot peppers. Ice cream was our dessert.

Congratulations to my nephew Ben and Crystal as they welcomed their first daughter into their family. Brinley Ranae was born on Saturday, Feb. 21, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. She joins brothers Isaiah, 9, and Wesley, 17 months. This makes seven grandchildren for sister Emma. Jacob would be so excited to enjoy his grandchildren, but God’s ways are not our ways.

Congratulations also go to my niece, Rosa, and Menno as they welcomed son No. 4 into their family. Nicholas Owen was born Feb. 18, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins brothers Jeremiah, Kayden and Lamar. This makes 13 grandchildren for sister Liz and Levi. We wish God’s many blessings to both families.

Church services will be held here in six weeks, Lord willing, so it’s time to start thinking about cleaning my house. I can tell we didn’t get as much dust as other winters since we have a propane heating stove and didn’t burn hard coal. The ash pan had to be dumped daily, causing more dust.

Stay healthy, and God bless you all!

The Eichers spent a day butchering beef. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Vanilla Pudding

4 cups milk

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla

Heat 3 cups of milk in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Mix sugar, cornstarch, salt and eggs with the remaining cup of milk. Stir into hot milk and cook until thickened and bubbly, stirring continuously. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Cover and chill.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.