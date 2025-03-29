Eye On Illinois: From tragedy, Tampico woman finds a life of political advocacy

“Taking a tragedy and turning it into a point of advocacy is something that we are all incredibly proud of.”

So said Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, on the House floor March 12, a tribute to Chasity Dorathy, her husband, Doug, and daughter, Morgan.

It’s a somber anniversary for the Tampico family, who lost 16-year-old DJ Dorathy in a two-vehicle crash March 28, 2024, at the intersection of Luther and Hahnaman roads. Two other teens died in the incident, all three passengers in a pickup with another teen behind the wheel.

“I went like six or seven months heartbroken, out of my mind, crying all the time,” Chasity told me Wednesday. Although grief never leaves, in October Dorathy added a new emotion: determination.

“She is here in advocacy,” Spain said March 12, “to raise awareness about the dangers of young people having too many other young passengers in their cars, which is something that is a violation of state law, but it is a point of murkiness in our statutes.”

That day, Chasity testified before the House Transportation: Vehicles and Safety Committee in support of Spain’s House Bill 2942, which would increase from two months to six the suspension period for holders of graduated driver licenses convicted of driving with more than one nonsibling passenger younger than 20.

Dorathy launched an online petition (tinyurl.com/DorathyPetition). She researched the current law, then started emailing and calling elected officials. Whiteside County folks passed along contact information for state leaders.

Although we discussed the legislation and limits of suspending anyone’s driving privileges, my main focus was her introduction to the political process. When I asked if she found it difficult, I told Chasity I understood that every step was laden with loss. People upset about parking rules or a mailbox location don’t have a comparable emotional investment.

As such, where others might feel a bureaucratic overload, Chasity found motivation. It didn’t hurt to encounter receptive ears.

“With every one that I did it just encouraged me more to continue on to the next, and on to the next,” she said.

Chasity’s committee appearance was her first trip to Springfield. She was very nervous but got through her prepared remarks. The proposal advanced 12-0 and now has four Democratic co-sponsors. Even if the bill stalls or is drastically amended, she is looking into how driver’s ed programs emphasize rules on graduated license limitations and considering a classroom speaking tour.

It’s our government. We all have a voice.

“Just don’t give up,” Chasity said. “Just keep letting it be heard. If you have to, call newspapers. … If you really care about something and you want to be heard, there’s going to be someone who’ll listen to you.”

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.