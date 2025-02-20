Eye On Illinois: Important to take stock of legislation at its earliest stages

No work day is complete without a visit to CapitolFax.com, and especially the regular “It’s Just A Bill” posts.

For the unfamiliar, the website comes from Rich Miller, author of a weekly syndicated column you’re hopefully reading in Shaw Local publications, along with Isabel Miller, a recent graduate of journalism programs at Southern Illinois and Northwestern universities.

The daily digest posts of recently filed legislation – and media coverage of those proposals – are a fascinating insight into the political priorities of our elected officials, while the well-moderated comment threads preview the discussions that might be expected should any of these bills advance into meaningful committee hearings and beyond.

Often I learn as much from the commenters as I do the original post owing to the breadth of experience among active readers, both in personal and professional lives as well as an understanding of how things actually happen throughout Illinois.

For example, Tuesday’s post led with a snippet from WBEZ on House Bill 2466, an amendment to the Higher Education Student Assistance Act that would restore the ability of people in prison to apply for financial aid to enroll in college classes while incarcerated. Isabel Miller noted the House passed the language 69-61 last year, but it stalled in the Senate.

Commenters discussed whether expanding inmate education would be a political wedge issue, at a time when MAP grant demand exceeds supply, and questioned the extent to which prisons can offer career and technical education.

Then there was a WCIA item on House Bill 3208, a School Code amendment requiring school boards to invite state and federal military organizations to recruit at high school campuses at least once each year. Here commenters questioned the necessity of the change, given federal law requires military recruiters to be guaranteed equal access.

“It would be no different than passing a law requiring ADM to be explicitly invited to every school job fair,” one poster noted.

“The U.S. military has approximately $3 billion in its 2025 budget related to recruitment,” wrote another. “And the DOD announced recruitment in 2024 was up 12.5%.”

Other Tuesday topics included tax credits for low-income housing developments, a ban on physical mail entering state prisons and a plan to train law enforcement officers on the identification and investigation of staged crime scenes, such as homicides made to look like suicides.

Already in this session, there are more than 2,500 Senate and nearly 3,900 House bills. Exploring the highlights and gauging initial public sentiment is well worthwhile. No legislation spontaneously lands on the governor’s desk, which makes paying attention to even efforts doomed to initial failure an important part of understanding the governmental process and the political priorities of those we send to Springfield.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.