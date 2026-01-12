Obendorf: A busy and sad time at the Polo Historical Society

Recently we lost Nancy Parks from our church and Max Snook and Richard Jacks from our community. Nancy was a warm loving person with welcoming hands as we greeted each other on Sunday morning. We will miss her at St. Mark’s because she was always there.

Richard was a member of Polo Historical Society and loved our programs. He always had something to offer and I enjoyed conversations with him. I remember Max Snook from all the Memorial Day parades and his wife, Judy, was quite a cook and involved in the Presbyterian Church. I remember calling her one day for her recipe for raisin sauce to go on ham.

She launched forth with great gusto in her recipe. Then I heard the words, “Plump the raisins,” and on she went. I said, “Stop, Judy! What do you mean by plump the raisins?” She said, “Do you mean that you have never plumped raisins!” I got quite a lesson on how to plump raisins and the sauce is delicious. I never forgot Judy. In fact, I need to get some ham and make some raisin sauce.

Also the Freeport community will miss Dr. Mike Merry, who was a caring person in the medical world. Pam came up from the Bloomington area to spend some time with me and to attend the services for Dr. Merry. When we went to the visitation it was good seeing Mike’s sisters once more.

I taught with Anna Marie Merry and I loved going to her home at Christmas. She did not have her tree in the usual spot but put it in the double doorway leading into the living room. One could view it from all sides and I always thought, how unique. I loved visiting with her and she brought grand kids out to our house in Eagle Point to play with kittens. The years have gone by quickly as we remember stories and memories from the past.

My son, Steve, was also here and Pam and Steve enjoyed visiting. They were both classmates of Pam Printz Merry.

Steve has put away Santa Claus from my porch and other Christmas things. Slowly Christmas will be packed away for another year and Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. I am in no hurry since right now I am focusing on a box of old photos Kyala brought to the museum.

As I pulled a few from the box, I realized right away that this was part of the Garman family. I remember Iva Good Garman Engle and her girls. Marcie was part of Polo Historical Society and Francis was in my Class of 1950. We were confirmed in the Lutheran church together. Linda is helping me with information and obituaries.

I also want to thank Larry Weaver for bringing in to the museum a flag in honor of Max Snook. He will look after our flag pole at Aplington House. I also want to thank Marcia Wooden for the delicious loaf of zucchini bread during the holidays. They bring in my garbage cans from the street when my driveway is icy. I do appreciate the help.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.