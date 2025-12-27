Mt. Morris man charged with delivery, possession of meth

A Mt. Morris man is scheduled to appear in Ogle County Circuit Court on Jan. 2 for unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua S. McQuality, 48, was arrested Dec. 15 following a search at his residence by the Ogle County Special Operations Unit and sheriff’s department.

“During the search of the residence, investigators located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

He is charged with the Class 2 felony offenses of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense.

According to court documents filed Dec. 22, McQuality unlawfully delivered less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. He is charged with possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Dec. 15 and possessing a pipe “with the intent to use it in ingesting, inhaling, otherwise introducing a controlled substance into the human body”.

McQuality has been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest.