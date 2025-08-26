Get your boat and gloves: It’s time to ‘sweep’ the Rock River

Representatives from the City of Oregon Sustainability Committee River Clean-Up Committee attended the River's Edge Farmers Market on Thursday, July 17, 2025. A river clean up event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6. (Earleen Hinton)

Are you tired of seeing trash in and around the banks of the Rock River as it winds its way through Oregon?

Well, here’s your chance to do something about that.

After a 4-year absence, volunteers are being asked to hit the water and the banks to “sweep” the river of trash during the Oregon Area Rock River Sweep, organized by the City of Oregon’s Sustainability Committee

People are needed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6.

“Volunteers are needed on foot or in boats to clean up a 9-mile section of the Rock River, from Mud Creek Road to the Castle Rock State Park boat landing,” said Meanie Cozzi, one of the event organizers. “Boaters, fishermen, paddlers, river land owners, Scout groups, service organizations, and individuals are requested to help protect and preserve this beautiful asset by helping to pick up trash as well as sort the recyclable items from the waste.”

Students can earn community service hours for participating, Cozzi said.

All Sweep participants must register at one of three staging sites:

Kiwanis Park (123 N. Second St., Oregon): For those using paddle craft or working along the shore on foot. Those on foot will walk or drive to areas accessible from shore.

Lowden State Park boat landing: (Route 2, north of Oregon): Motorized boats

Castle Rock boat landing (south of Oregon): Motorized boats

Volunteers will be at all three sites to register and assign participants to a portion of the river.

Gloves, trash bags, bug spray, snacks, and water will be available for participants, who are encouraged to wear long sleeves, long pants, and old shoes or boots, and to bring a reusable water bottle to the event to reduce waste.

Water jugs will be available at all three starting points for refilling water bottles. Life jackets must be worn by all volunteers in boats.

Several drop-off sites for trash will be located along the clean-up route, where crews from the Oregon Park District and the Solid Waste Management Department will pick it up and take it back to Kiwanis Park to be sorted for disposal or recycling.

Butitta Automotive will recycle any waste tires collected from the river.

Organizers are expecting to collect a sizeable amount of trash this year since the river sweep has not been held for several years.

And if you don’t have a canoe, but want to paddle out to collect trash, a local business can help.

White Pelican Canoe & Kayak Rental Inc., located next to Kiwanis Park, behind Conover Square, below the Oregon dam, will be providing a limited number of free canoes for use for the sweep, Cozzi said.

“White Pelican will also provide free shuttle service from Castle Rock boat landing back to Kiwanis Park before the event for those with their own canoes or kayaks,” Cozzi said.

Anyone interested in using a canoe or shuttle service needs to call White Pelican at 815-263-4088 for details and registration requirements.

For more information about the sweep, contact Cozzi at mcozzi@cityoforegon.org or Steve Rypkema at rypkemas@gmail.com.

History of the ‘Sweep’

The Rock River Sweep was an annual event for 10 years, sponsored by the non-profit RockRiverSweep.org. That group dissolved in 2021.

The Oregon Sustainability Committee included hosting clean-up events in its Sustainability Plan, which was adopted by the city in 2024.

The 2025 Oregon Area Rock River Sweep is being sponsored by the City of Oregon, the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department, the Oregon Park District, Oregon Fire Protection District, White Pelican Inc., Butitta Automotive, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The rain date for the 2025 event is Sept. 13.