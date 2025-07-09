Polo police officer recognized for life-saving actions after house fire in December 2024

Polo Patrol Officer Kaden Coppotelli (left) receives an ILACP Lifesaving Award pin from Polo Police Chief Matt Coppotelli on Monday, July 7, 2025 during the Polo City Council meeting. Matt is also Kaden's father. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – A Polo police officer was officially recognized Monday by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police for his quick live-saving actions during a house fire in December 2024.

Kaden Coppotelli, 22, was presented with the ILACP Lifesaving Award at the start of the Polo City Council meeting.

“The Illinois chiefs are always seeking a way to honor local departments whose officers demonstrate bravery and excellence in law enforcement, all while upholding the highest standards,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gault. “Polo Police officer Kaden Coppotelli achieved such an honor. Tonight, we award him the ILACP Lifesaving Award.”

Coppotelli was the first to arrive to the house fire at 611 N. Division St. on the morning of Dec. 17, 2024. When he arrived he was advised that there was possibly a person inside the home, unable to leave because of health issues.

Coppotelli ran into the home and found an elderly man in the kitchen. He carried the man outside to safety as other first responders began to arrive.

“On that day, Patrol Officer Coppotelli responded to a house fire where a disabled elderly man was trapped inside. Officer Coppotelli immediately rushed into the burning home at his own peril, locating the man and carrying him to safety. He then rendered aid to the man, even retrieving his oxygen for him, until additional emergency personnel arrived,” Gault said.

“Officer Copptelli’s quick actions undoubtedly saved the man’s life. His actions were swift, selfless, and heroic.”

Coppotelli’s courage that day saved a life-and “reminded us all of the sacrifices our first responders are willing to make,” Gault, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police vice president at-large for Region 2.

“His actions serve as a reminder of the daily risks first responders willingly face, and they stand as a shining example of selflessness, bravery, and true courage in the face of danger,” Gault said. “Kaden, your bravery and decisiveness exemplify the very best in policing, and your actions reflect great credit upon yourself, the Polo Police Department, and the law enforcement profession as a whole.”

“On behalf of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, we thank you for your service and bravery in the face of danger. And to the City of Polo for fostering a culture of dedication and excellence in law enforcement,” Gault said.

Coppotelli was presented with the award and a pin to commemorate his actions.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” said Coppotelli after the presentation. “Very few receive it. I am very appreciative to receive such an honor.”

Polo Police Chief Matt Coppotelli, who is also Kaden’s father, said he was proud of his officer’s actions that day.

“It’s a great day. I am so proud of him,” said Matt. “This acknowledges the job all first responders do everyday. This is for all the first responders.”

Polo Mayor Mark Scholl said Kaden’s actions demonstrate the department’s commitment to the community.

“We are honored to have someone in our community show how our police officers are here to help,” said Scholl.