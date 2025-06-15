Sheriff: Police respond to shooting, hostage situation in Polo, two dead

OGLE COUNTY – Two people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation in Polo late Saturday.

Ogle County Sheriff’ Brian VanVickle said the county’s 911 center received a call at 11:58 p.m. of a shooting in the 500 block of West Mason Street, Polo.

“Initial information indicated that an individual had been shot with a handgun. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 19-year-old male suspect had shot an occupant and was holding additional household members hostage inside the home,” VanVickle said. “The hostages were able to escape the residence safely prior to the arrival of law enforcement.”

Due to the severity of the situation, VanVickle said the Ogle County Emergency Response Team was activated along with the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Team.

“The incident remains under investigation. No further threat to the community exists at this time.” VanVickle said, adding that both the victim and offender were dead at the scene.

The Polo Police Department was assisted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Ogle County Emergency Response Team, Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team, the Polo Fire Protection District, Dixon Rural Fire Protection District, Mercy Health Systems MD-1, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Ogle County State’s Attorney, Ogle County Coroner’s Office and Polo Street Department.

“The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the investigation, and all additional information will be released when appropriate,” VanVickle said.