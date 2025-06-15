Polo city officials praise first responders for swift action in response to shooting scene

Crime scene technicians were at a Polo home in the 500 block of West Mason Street on Sunday morning. June 15, 2025, investigating the deaths of two individuals late Saturday night. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot and hostages were being held. He said the hostages had fled the home before police arrived and there there was no remaining threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – The following statement was posted by the city of Polo on social media Sunday afternoon in response to the deaths of two individuals at a residential home on West Mason Street late Saturday.

“In the wake of the tragic incident on June 14, 2025, our community is reminded of the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our first responders. The Polo Police Department, alongside many other law enforcement teams, demonstrated extraordinary commitment in ensuring the safety and security of our residents during an unimaginably difficult situation.

“Their swift action, coordination, and courage in the face of crisis embody the highest standards of public service. We extend our deepest gratitude to these individuals for their tireless efforts and continued dedication to our community’s well-being.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic event, their families, and all who have been affected. No words can fully capture the sorrow of such a loss, but we stand in solidarity with those grieving and offer our deepest condolences. In times of tragedy, it is more important than ever that we support and uplift one another, reminding ourselves of the strength and resilience of our community. We will continue to keep those impacted in our thoughts as we navigate this difficult time together.”