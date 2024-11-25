Man sentenced to probation for possessing stolen truck, violating an order of protection in Ogle County

OREGON – A Rockford man who declined to be represented by an attorney pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possessing a stolen vehicle and violating an order of protection and was sentenced to two years of probation.

His plea and sentence came 19 days after he led police on a chase through Oregon.

Timothy P. Valdivia, 32, told Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe that he was certain he wanted to represent himself in court and had received a plea agreement from the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Are you familiar with how court works,” Roe asked.

“I’m pretty familiar,” Valdivia replied.

“You have had an attorney before, but you are now waiving that right,” Roe asked.

“That is correct,” Valdivia said.

Under the plea agreement, Valdivia was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 36 days in jail, a condition that had already been met since Valdivia had served 18 days in the Ogle County Jail.

“We believe this is an appropriate disposition,” Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said.

Traffic charges of driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, failure to stop at an intersection, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a traffic control device and improper turn signal were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Valdivia was charged with possessing a 2018 Toyota truck, owned by a LaCrosse, Wisconsin man and was apprehended in the truck Nov. 4 after an Oregon police officer was dispatched to 313 S. Second St. for a violation of an order of protection.

According to court documents, Valdivia was found inside the truck at 5:07 p.m. as it was parked in front of the apartment building at that address.

Possession of a stolen vehicle is a felony offense and violating an order of protection is a misdemeanor in which he was accused of violating the order by being within 300 feet of the address. That order of protection was issued Oct. 11 to a woman who is a resident in the building.

Oregon Patrol Officer Terry Lester said he found Valdivia sitting in the the driver’s seat of the truck with the engine running. Lester said when he called the truck’s owner, the man advised that he wanted to “pursue charges and did not give anyone consent to be in control of or drive his vehicle.”

Lester told police the woman saw Valdivia sitting in the truck outside her residence. Lester said Valdivia told him he “wanted to see his daughter before he went to jail.”

Police said Valdivia was the driver of the vehicle they chased through town on Nov. 3 after it was seen traveling 66 mph in a 40 mph zone, eastbound on East Washington Street, which also is Illinois 64.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the 1200 block of South Blackhawk Road, just east of the city limits, the driver failed to stop, Oregon Police Chief Matt Kalnins said in a Nov. 4 news release.

The vehicle proceeded west back through Oregon, where Ogle County deputies joined the effort to stop it, but the vehicle continued to evade law enforcement, again traveling down South Fourth Street before being abandoned near Collins Street.

Kalnins said officers and Ogle County deputies conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the vehicle’s driver at that time.

As part of his probation, he can have no contact with the victim, must submit to DNA testing, and undergo any counseling ordered by the probation department. He was ordered to pay $1,399 in fines and fees.