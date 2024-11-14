Oregon residents to see different day for waste collection starting in December

A waste tote and yard waste bags sit along the curb in an Oregon street on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Different pick up days, changes in frequency collection for recyclables and yard waste, and new rules for brush collection, are the main changes in a revised solid waste ordinance approved by city commissioners Tuesday.

Garbage collection for residents north of Illinois 64 will now be on Monday and for residents south of the state highway, Tuesday. Recyclables and yard waste collection will be collected every other week (bi-weekly) instead of weekly, starting next year.

All of the changes, including a new monthly rate of $18.95 – a 20¢ increase, are in effect Dec. 1 when the new contract with Northern Illinois Disposal Services of Rochelle begins.

City commissioners unanimously voted in August to accept the Rochelle company’s bid for the five-year contract over two other providers, Midwest Disposal and Republic Services. Republic Services, formerly Moring Disposal, had been the city’s waste collection provider for several years. Under that contract, waste collection was on Wednesday and yard waste was collected each week.

Under the new ordinance, yard waste moves to a bi-weekly collection schedule (April 1 through November 30 in 2025) and bags/containers can not be put out until 3 p.m. on the day prior to collection.

“Yard waste shall not be placed in the terrace or parkway before 3 p.m. on the evening prior to the day assigned for pickup. Empty containers must be removed by 7 p.m. on the pickup day. Plastic bags are not acceptable. Yard waste and brush should not be placed on the street unless it’s infeasible due to the design of the terrace,” the new ordinance reads.

Containers are not to exceed 32 gallons in capacity and not to exceed 50 pounds in weight.

In drafting the changes, City Manager Darin DeHaan said the Northern Illinois Disposal officials preferred that yard waste not sit out for long lengths of time because the biodegradable bags tend to deteriorate and make collection difficult.

According to the ordinance, yard waste must be placed in suitable containers not to exceed 32 gallons in capacity and not to exceed 50 pounds. Suitable containers include biodegradable bags or garbage cans (plastic or metal) clearly marked with and “X” facing the street.

“We feel this better defines what the the city will pick up,” said DeHaan. “We will be educating the public over the winter season.”

DeHaan said the last yard waste collection for 2024 is Nov. 27. Residents are scheduled to receive the new Northern Illinois Disposal Services, Inc. totes later this month.

Revisions for brush pick up, which is collected by street department employees, are also part of the new ordinance.

Brush is defined as branches larger than one inch in diameter and no larger than 12 inches in diameter. Branches less than one inch in diameter are considered yard waste. Residents must place brush on the terrace by 7 a.m. on the pickup day parallel and as close to the curb as possible. Brush shall not be placed in the street unless infeasible due to the design of the terrace.

Brush piles are not to exceed four feet in height, four feet in depth, and 12 feet in length, with one foot spacing between piles. “Do not pile brush under low hanging trees, behind or around utility poles, trees or other obstructions, or on top of water valves. The city will not be held responsible for damage caused to water lines due to piling brush on top of water valves,” the ordinance says.

The city will not pick up logs, wood, root balls, cuttings, or grass clippings. Staff will place an orange tag on a resident’s door indicating the reason they did not pick up the brush, if it is the wrong material or was not stacked properly or was not placed at the curb prior to the deadline.

“The city brush collection service is not intended to handle branches, logs or tree stumps as a result of a large-scale tree/brush trimming or removal. Special pick-up events may be authorized by the city manager or director of public works from time to time as necessary as a result of storm damage,” the ordinance states.

In previous meetings, DeHaan said some residents had taken advantage of the city’s brush collection service by placing large bushes, branches and sections of trees out on the terrace.

For more information, contact city hall at 815-732-6321 or visit https://cityoforegon.org/