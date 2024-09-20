Police: Male juvenile charged for making “threat of violence” against Oregon High School

OREGON — One male juvenile has been charged and taken into custody for what police say was a “threat of violence” made against Oregon High School that was discovered on social media.

“The Oregon Police Department, in collaboration with the FBI-Rockford Office, and the Oregon High School administration, conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. As a result of the investigation, one male juvenile has been charged and taken into custody,” Oregon Police Chief Matt Kalnins said in a late-night press release Thursday.

Names of juveniles charged with offenses are not required to be released to the public.

Earlier in the day, Kalnins and Oregon School Superintendent P.J. Caposey issued a joint press release assuring students, faculty and staff, that the threat made late Wednesday night against the high school was not credible.

“After a thorough investigation, both agencies have concluded that the threat was not credible,” Kalnins and Caposey said in that news release. “The student responsible for making the alleged threat had no plan to carry out any violence and did not have access to firearms.”

Kalnins said the alleged threat of violence, made late Wednesday, was reportedly planned for Friday, Sept. 20. He said the threat was discovered on social media and was being investigated by local law enforcement in cooperation with the FBI-Rockford Office and school administrators.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we take all threats seriously. In this case, the investigation has confirmed that there was no immediate danger to our school community,” that release said.

Caposey said Thursday morning that a message alerting parents of the situation was sent out between 8:45 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, following the school’s homecoming parade and bonfire.

He said parents were allowed to call and excuse their child from school on any day, including for mental health days.

“We want to reassure our community that the investigation confirmed there is no immediate danger to the students, staff, or the broader school community,” Kalnins said in the second news release. “The safety and well-being of Oregon’s students and school staff are, and will always be, our top priority.

“To ensure ongoing security and peace of mind, Oregon police officers will maintain a strong presence around the school tomorrow [Friday], as well as throughout the weekend’s homecoming festivities. We extend our sincere thanks to the FBI-Rockford Office and the administrative staff at Oregon High School for their valuable assistance during this investigation.”

The high school football game is Friday evening with the homecoming dance set for Saturday night.

Anyone with questions or concerns, is asked to call the Oregon Police Department at 815-732-2162 or the school district office at 815-732-5300.