New arena at Franklin Creek Natural Area a hit with horses and their riders

FRANKLIN GROVE — It was the perfect setting on a perfect day as horse enthusiasts and their steeds of all ages took part Saturday in the inaugural event at the newly renovated horse arena at Franklin Creek Natural Area.

Human and equine participants basked in sunshine and moderate temps as they officially marked the opening of the new Franklin Creek Arena before competition started at the Rock River Trail & Horseman Association’s (RRTHA) grand opening show.

“This has been a year-long process,” said Janna Ulrich, of Ashton, co-host for the show and RRTHA member. “All the work was done by volunteers. We basically have an all-new facility, new posts, new signs, new hitching post...everything.”

Renovation of the 100-foot-by-200-foot outdoor arena, located near the park’s equestrian trails and camping area, also included tearing out the old grass surface and replacing it with sand mixed with dirt to make a better surface for the equines.

“It used to be nothing but grass,” Ulrich said. “Now look and see how nice it is.”

RRTHA, based at Franklin Creek Natural Area, 13 miles east of Dixon, is the second oldest incorporated saddle club in Illinois.

Longtime RRTHA member Keith Spangler of Nachusa participated in his first trail ride 74 years ago at RRTHA’s first home, Dixon stables, in north Dixon.

“We rode through private land and the state school, which is now the prison,” he said as he gave the opening remarks before the arena’s official ribboncutting. “Part of the club’s popularity was that Ronald Reagan rode there with the people at the stables.”

He said RRTHA has had many different homes since its inception, and at times was “homeless.”

Club members were instrumental in getting an equestrian area at the Franklin Creek Natural Area.

“This was a lot of work, a lot of effort,” Spangler said. “After they got it designated as an equestrian area they provided hours of volunteer time and funds, a lot of each.”

Volunteers also built restrooms, a shelter, trails, water bars, the announcer’s stand and the arena.

“We are here today for our first speed show in over a decade,” he said. “The old arena was nice, but this is fantastic.”

The renovation was done in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the state agency that oversees parks and recreation areas.

Matt Hoogerwerf, site superintendent for Franklin Creek Natural Area, said the new arena was a “fantastic addition” to the park and praised the efforts of RRTHA members for their assistance with the project.

“We couldn’t do it on our own,” Hoogerwerf said. “The funding and staffing. It looks amazing. People will enjoy this for generations. And we truly appreciate it.”

John Gelwicks, IDNR site technician, likened the new arena to a “cathedral” that complements the park’s natural features and trails.

“I feel like I work in a church. My greatest joy is seeing the park being utilized the way it is,” he said.

Ulrich also praised IDNR’s cooperation and support and gave special thanks to the local businesses that also contributed.

Those sponsors include local businesses such as Ace Hardware, Dixon; Dr. Bonnie Harder DC, VSMT Equ. S.T. Chiropractic; and others.

“This is our first show with the new arena,” said Ali Ligtenberg, show co-host. “We are so excited to get this done.”

The show

The day-long show included friendly competitions to test horsemanship skills. In the “poles” event, riders were timed as they weaved their horses through a line of plastic poles twice. In the “flags” event, riders had to circle a barrel and grab a flag from a bucket before looping around two more barrels and placing the flag back in the third bucket. Barrel racing, always a crowd favorite, was also on the schedule.

Vendors also offered horse specialties, including chiropractic services and massages.

Age divisions for riders ranged from PeeWees to Seniors.

Ellen Inman, 75, of Davis Junction, started competing in barrel racing at the young age of 60.

“I had ridden in trail rides, but I never got past a lope,” she said after competing on Heather, a 6-year-old mare, in the poles competition. “I started barrel racing at 60. I had to drive my kids and grandkids to all their barrel racing events and I finally said I wanted to give it a try.

“And now I am having the time of my life,” she said smiling.