Performing Arts Guild in Mt. Morris offers scholarship opportunity

The Performing Arts Guild recently announced the availability of a scholarship opportunity to students interested in studying the arts.

This includes, but is not limited to, performing, directing, teaching drama, music, visual arts, technical crafts and set design.

Interested candidates can pick up a scholarship application at the Oregon High School guidance office or it can be downloaded at www.performingartsguild.com.

These scholarships are limited to individuals living in Mt. Morris and Oregon attending the Oregon School District No. 220, or those who may reside out of these boundaries but have had prior affiliation with the Performing Arts Guild.

The scholarship application deadline is April 1. Scholarships will be awarded in May during the OHS Honors Night Assembly.