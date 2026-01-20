Ogle County UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,872 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester of the 2025-2026 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade-point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade-point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Ogle County students who received honors include: Forreston’s Aaron Anderson (Honors) and Montanna Heinz (Highest Honors) and Stillman Valley’s Matthew Meyer (Honors), Cullen White (Highest Honors) and Addison Wythe (Highest Honors).

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned the highest honors distinction.