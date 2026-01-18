Kishwaukee College announces fall 2025 graduates from Ogle County

Kishwaukee College recently announced the graduates for the fall 2025 semester.

The following Ogle County students completed the requirements for graduation from Kishwaukee College:

Chana — John A Jarrett, Associate in Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Basic Automotive Technology, With Distinction.

Davis Junction — Logan M. Apsey, Associate in Science.

Oregon — Katelyn Ruby Koper, AAS, Criminal Justice-General, Social Role of Law Enforcement; Cortney P. Parker, Associate in Arts; Laura Alexandra Torres, AAS, Registered Nursing, Cum Laude.