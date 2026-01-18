Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Education | Ogle County News

Kishwaukee College announces fall 2025 graduates from Ogle County

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Kishwaukee College recently announced the graduates for the fall 2025 semester.

The following Ogle County students completed the requirements for graduation from Kishwaukee College:

Chana — John A Jarrett, Associate in Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Basic Automotive Technology, With Distinction.

Davis Junction — Logan M. Apsey, Associate in Science.

Oregon — Katelyn Ruby Koper, AAS, Criminal Justice-General, Social Role of Law Enforcement; Cortney P. Parker, Associate in Arts; Laura Alexandra Torres, AAS, Registered Nursing, Cum Laude.

Ogle CountyLocal NewsKish CollegeKishwaukee CollegeKishwaukee Community CollegeEducationStudentsChanaOregonOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois