Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Education | Ogle County News

Ogle County students named to UW-Madison dean’s list

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2025-2026 academic year.

Ogle County students who were honored are:

  • Ella Carlson, Baileyville, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List.
  • Xiang Yi Chen, Byron, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
  • Ashley Dunham, Byron, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll.
  • Jacob Rhodes, Chana, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List.
  • Megan Thompson, Oregon, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List.
Ogle CountyLocal NewsEducationByronOregonChanaStudentsOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois