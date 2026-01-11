Ogle County students named to UW-Madison dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2025-2026 academic year.
Ogle County students who were honored are:
- Ella Carlson, Baileyville, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List.
- Xiang Yi Chen, Byron, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
- Ashley Dunham, Byron, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll.
- Jacob Rhodes, Chana, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List.
- Megan Thompson, Oregon, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List.