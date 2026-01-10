Shaw Local

SNHU announces Ogle County students named to fall 2025 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2025 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December.

Local students named to the list include Gregory Taylor of Stillman Valley, Brian Marlatt of Oregon, Casondra Bailey of Mt. Morris, Francesca Venezia of Mt. Morris, and Kathleen Murphy Voiles of Byron.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

