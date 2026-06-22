Rock River Center activities include line dancing, wood carving and dominoes

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.

Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors.

Activities taking place at the center include:

Line dancing

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9-10:30 a.m.

Wood carving

Tuesdays: 9-11 a.m.

Blood pressure checks

Tuesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Dominoes

Wednesdays: 9:30-11 a.m.

MS2016 Outlook

July 2: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Registration is required.

Support group

The diabetes support group will not meet in July due to the Independence Day holiday.

The next meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Rock River Center.