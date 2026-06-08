1st Avenue intermittent lane closures begin in Rochelle on June 9

Rochelle City Engineer Sam Tesreau recently announced that First Avenue from Eighth Street to Second Street will experience intermittent lane closures to through traffic beginning June 9 at 7 a.m. and will continue over the next several weeks. (Photo provided by city of Rochelle)

Rochelle City Engineer Sam Tesreau recently announced that First Avenue from Eighth Street to Second Street will experience intermittent lane closures to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. June 9 that will continue over the next several weeks.

The work is necessary to remove pavement, construct new inlets, sidewalk and curb and gutter along with restoration of pavement adjacent to the new curb and gutter. TCI Inc., the city of Rochelle’s contractor, will be performing the work.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to use an alternate route and avoid the area if possible. Work is expected to be substantially completed by late August and is subject to weather conditions.

Warning signs, barricades, detour and other temporary traffic control devices will be posted near the affected area.