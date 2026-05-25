Polo Police Department showcases new community Humvee with student ride

A group of Polo schoolchildren enjoyed a ride to school in the Polo Police Department’s newly-acquired humvee on May 21 after winning a local fundraising raffle. (Photo provided by City of Polo)

A group of Polo schoolchildren enjoyed a ride to school in the Polo Police Department’s newly acquired Humvee on May 21 after winning a local fundraising raffle.

The ride to school was made possible through the Centennial Parent Organization’s recent Fun Fair fundraiser. As part of the event, the city of Polo donated a silent auction item – a ride to school in the city of Polo Humvee. Parents placed bids during the fundraiser, and the winning family selected May 21 as their ride date.

“The event was a great example of community organizations, families and local government working together to create a fun and memorable experience for Polo students,” according to a news release.

The Humvee, provided at no cost to the city through the Department of Defense’s surplus property program, will be used for community relations, parades, fundraisers and ceremonial events. It is not intended for patrol or emergency response, but rather as a tool to strengthen connections between officers and the community they serve.

“Today’s ride was the Humvee’s first official community outing, and the smiles said it all,” according to the release. “The kids climbed in, buckled up, and enjoyed a memorable start to their school day. We’re grateful to everyone who supported the fundraiser and helped make this experience possible. The Polo Police Department looks forward to using the Humvee for many more positive, family friendly events throughout the year.”