Golf outing to be held in Byron on Aug. 3 to support technology mini grants

The Learning Technology Center will host its third annual LTC Gives Golf Outing on Aug. 3 at Prairie View Golf Course in Byron.

The event serves as a primary fundraiser for technology grants that support K-12 classrooms across Illinois.

The outing will feature a full day of golf, networking, and fundraising activities, including registration and breakfast, a shotgun start, on-course contests such as longest drive and closest-to-the-pin, and post-round awards and prizes.

Participants will have opportunities throughout the day to engage with sponsors, connect with education leaders and contribute to the LTC Gives initiative through raffles and on-course activities.

Proceeds from the outing fund the LTC’s Mini-Grant program, which help districts and educators implement high-impact technology initiatives, including instructional innovation, artificial intelligence integration, cybersecurity readiness, assistive technology, and digital equity efforts.

In 2025, grants from this program were awarded to schools in several Illinois regions, supporting projects including a student-led podcast and video studio in Hamilton County, where students produce school news and community stories while building media and communication skills; a 3D printing program in an alternative education setting through ROE 35, giving students hands-on experience with design, engineering, and manufacturing; a student-run IT help desk and cybersecurity training program in Illinois Valley Central USD 321, where students repair devices and practice digital security using professional tools; and an elementary robotics initiative in Kinnikinnick CCSD 131, where third grade students learn coding and engineering through hands-on robotics.

For this year’s outing, organizers set a goal of expanding participation – and increasing the number and size of grants awarded, in turn.

“Schools have strong ideas for using technology to improve teaching and learning. But funding is often a barrier,” said Tim McIlvain, executive director of the Learning Technology Center. “We want to see real impact where it counts most: in classrooms. These grants make that possible, and that all starts on the green.”

Registration is open for individuals and teams, and businesses can participate through event sponsorships. All golf enthusiasts – both in education and in the community – are invited. Both golfer registrations and sponsorships directly contribute to the grant fund.

The outing is expected to draw education leaders, technology professionals and community partners from all Illinois regions.