Oregon’s Rock River Center to host American Classic Tours preview May 27

The Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. (Jeff Helfrich)

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance, with many benefits available to seniors.

RRC Memorial Day hours

Rock River Center will close Monday, May 25, in recognition of Memorial Day. No activities/programs, services or transportation will take place during this time. The center will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

American Classic Tours

May 27: The 2026-2027 tours preview will be from 10-11 a.m. Advance registration is required.

Zack Percell of TNZ Magic

June 1: 10-11 a.m. Registration is required by May 27.