Ogle County News high school sports roundup

Softball

North Boone 11, Oregon 0: At Poplar Grove on May 7, the Hawks were held scoreless while starter Izzy Berg was touched up for 10 runs, three earned, on 11 hits and a pair of walks in three-and-two-thirds innings in the circle.

Oregon 10, Rock Falls 3: At Oregon on May 6, Brooke Halverson led the Hawks by going 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Berg struck out 12 batters over five shutout innings in relief.

Kendall Boyle was also strong at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Polo 7, Lena-Winslow 6: At Lena on May 5, the Marcos picked up a go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, then held strong in the bottom of the frame to pick up an extra-innings win on the road.

Cam Jones led the way with six scoreless innings of relief work to earn the win, while going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Dixon 2, Oregon 1: At Dixon on May 5, Berg was saddled with the hard-luck loss despite throwing three hitless innings. Two unearned runs in the bottom of the first were enough for the Duchesses to hang on for a win despite managing only one hit in the contest.

Baseball

Ashton-Franklin Center 17, Polo 15: At Ashton on May 7, the Marcos came up just short in a slugfest.

Jackson Willis led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Henry Donaldson was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Aiden Messer went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI.

Ashton-Franklin Center 11, Polo 9: at Polo on May 5, a late rally fell a bit short for the Marcos in the first half of a home-and-home series with AFC.

Messer was excellent at the plate in the loss, going 4-for-4 with a walk, a double and five RBIs.

Boys Tennis

Rochelle 5, Rockford Boylan 0: At Rochelle on May 6, the Hubs swept their way past Boylan.

Philip Winters (6-0, 6-0) and Caleb Mortensen (6-3, 6-0) were winners at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, while Mark Green and Connor Hunley won No. 1 Doubles 6-0, 6-0, Noah McKinney and David Eckardt took No. 2 Doubles 6-0, 6-1 and Sam Sergeant and Amor Lara won No. 3 Doubles 6-1, 6-1.

Rochelle 3, Ottawa 2: At Ottawa on May 5, a No. 1 Singles win from Winters (6-1, 6-2) and doubles wins from Eckardt and McKenney in No 2. Doubles (7-6 (5), 6-2) and Sergeant and Lara in No. 3 Doubles (7-5, 6-2) led the Hubs to victory.