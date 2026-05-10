United Church of Byron will host blood drive May 28

Rock River Valley Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the United Church of Byron on Thursday, May 28. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Rock River Valley Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the United Church of Byron on Thursday, May 28.

The blood drive will be from 1-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. To schedule an appointment, call 815-234-8777.

The need for blood is constant, and there is particular need for those who are able to contribute double red cells.

In the summer months, blood is especially needed when people are more active and more prone to injuries.

The church is located at 701 W. Second St. in Byron, next to Neighbors Nursing Home, and is handicapped accessible.