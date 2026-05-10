Espig named April Student of the Month at Polo Community High School

Riley Espig (left) was recently named the April Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts. Pictured at right is Foundation Member Jen Grobe. (Photo provided by Polo School District)

Riley Espig was recently named the April Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts. She is the daughter of Lisa and Ronnie Espig.

The PCHS senior participates in Student Council FCCLA, cheerleading, track and NAMI. After high school, she plans to attend college and pursue a career in forensic investigation. Upon receipt of the award, Espig filled out a list of questions related to her school experience.

What does it take to be a successful high school student?: Surround yourself with good people

What class do you find really engaging and why?: My criminal justice class at Whiteside Area Career Center is incredibly engaging because it emphasizes hands-on learning about various aspects of the criminal justice field. Rather than just being in the classroom, we apply skills we learn through realistic scenarios that mirror what is taught in the police academy. This class has given me valuable insight into the expectations of the field and the different paths I can take within criminal justice.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?: My post graduation and career plans are to go to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study forensic investigation with a lab focus and get my bachelor’s degree. Afterwards, I plan to continue my education by specializing in a specific aspect of forensic sciences and pursue a career in the field.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities were cheerleading and NAMI. These experiences taught me the importance of working as a team that uplifts and supports one another.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: An incredibly memorable experience for me was being chosen to present my Grateful Nation Project to the members of our town’s VFW and American Legion.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to continue to bring the guilty to justice and give victims and their families the answers and closure they deserve through my career path.