Letter: Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild thanks community for support

Dear editor,

We at the Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild want to give a huge shoutout to Ogle County for your support of the performing arts! Having just completed a two-weekend run of the musical “Paint Your Wagon,” we are thrilled to report that we had a full house and accolades for our six shows!

“Paint Your Wagon” was a huge undertaking for PAG, showcasing 22 actors from communities all across northern Illinois, including Mt. Morris, Oregon, Leaf River and Rockford. In addition to these actors, who also had to sing and dance, we recruited a crew of local musicians, carpenters, A/V technicians and behind-the-scenes assistants to work on the production aspects of the musical. All volunteered their time to make the show a success, which speaks not only to the generosity of our local talent, but was an incredible show of volunteer support.

Equally important to the success of “Paint Your Wagon” was the support of our broader northern Illinois community. As Pam Ballard, president of the PAG Board of Directors wrote at the close of the show on April 26, “And that’s a wrap. Many memories and new friends made…Thanks to all of you who came and supported live community theatre and supported us from afar. We couldn’t do this without your love and support.”

The Performing Arts Guild is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and apart from the COVID-19 era, has produced musicals, plays and special events for the northern Illinois area annually since 1981. PAG’s mission is to foster appreciation of theater and create opportunities for local talent to participate in all aspects of theater production, thus enriching the cultural and aesthetic well-being of our communities.

Thank you again for your support of locally produced performing arts. We hope to see you again at our next performance!

Beth Nelson Chase, “Paint Your Wagon” director, and the PAG Board of Directors