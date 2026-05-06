Chadwick receives Northern Rehab’s annual Rochelle Health & Wellness Scholarship

Rochelle Township High School Health & Wellness Scholarship recipient Mary Chadwick (center) receives the scholarship from Northern Rehab’s Janet Truckenbrod Sarver (left) and Marshall Basler (right). (Photo provided by Northern Rehab)

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists recently announced and presented their annual 2026 Rochelle Township High School Health & Wellness Scholarship to Mary Chadwick.

Chadwick, a senior at RTHS, was chosen for her achievements in athletics, academics, extracurricular activities and her choice to pursue a career in the healthcare field.

Chadwick played basketball and ran cross country throughout her school career and enjoyed track and swim team during her freshman and sophomore years. Chadwick is a 2026 National Honor Society member, an Illinois State Scholar and achieved academic all-conference from 2023-2025.

Her extracurricular and volunteer work includes coaching softball and basketball, teaching as a swim instructor and serving as a lifeguard at the Rochelle Park District, and assisting at softball, track, cross country, and swim meets. Chadwick also participated in the school childcare program and volunteered at St. Patrick’s Church. This fall she plans to attend Saint Mary’s College to study nursing with an interest in developmental disabilities.