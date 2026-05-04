Mt. Morris Public Library to usher in summer with mocktails program

The Mt. Morris Public Library will celebrate the coming of the warm summer months with some great mocktail ideas at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.

There will be a variety of beachy, refreshing, fruity drinks available and participants will go over preparation, choices, and sample different mocktails.

OES Family Picnic

Wednesday, May 13, at 5 p.m.: Oregon Elementary School will be having its annual family picnic on Wednesday, May 13. The Mt. Morris Library will be partnering with Oregon Library to share materials about the Summer Reading Program. The Bubble Guy will be performing again with his awesome bubble blowing techniques.

Lego Night

Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m.: Bring the family out for some awesome brick building! We will pull out #AlltheLegos for this night and kids can build whatever they can imagine. Then, they can put a name on their creation and keep it on our display for all to enjoy until the next Lego night.

Library Board Meetings

May 20 at 5 p.m.: Monthly board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the library unless otherwise noted. The public is welcome to attend. Upcoming 2026 meeting dates are May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16.

Display Case Showings

Quack! Fancy a duck? We have a display case full of duck decoys. We have all kinds, styles, and colors. Stop by and see some wonderful treasures. We are always looking for collectors or artists who are willing to share their treasures in our display cases. If you are interested, call 815-734-4927.

Explore More Illinois

Explore More Illinois users can access and reserve passes from any of our attractions on the Mount Morris Library website, mtmorris-il.org, under the resources page. Visit the website to browse attractions.

The Mt. Morris Public Library is located at 105 S. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris.