James Chadwick of Rochelle wins Illinois DAR Video Award

James Chadwick receives his award with Rochelle Chapter Regent Sarah Flanagan (left) and Illinois State Regent Marria Blinn (right). (Photo provided by Rochelle DAR)

After recent recognition by the Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, as the winner of the local American History Video Contest, James Chadwick was selected as the state winner of the Illinois DAR American History Video Contest.

He was presented the award at the 130th Illinois State Organization Conference on Saturday, April 25, during the Youth Day Awards Luncheon.

With the contest theme “Lunch with a Signer,” James’s video, with the assistance of his brother Jacob, depicted an interview with Thomas Jefferson.

Chadwick’s selection represents Rochelle Chapter’s first foray into the American History Video Contest, and the chapter hopes that James’s selection as a chapter and state winner will inspire more entries in the future. The theme for the next contest will be announced in the fall.

DAR sponsors a variety of contests to encourage interest in American history, including the video contest and essay contests in a variety of grade levels. In addition to awards presented by the chapter, he received a state award certificate, medal and monetary award.

Members of the public who are interested in other Rochelle Chapter activities are encouraged to visit www.ildar.org/chapters/rochelle/index.html and use the Contact Us tab.