Obendorf: A bit of this and that

Everyone is working on different projects.

Beth is doing the speaking to different groups. She was in Rockford giving a program to the DAR group there and that went well. Her next engagement will be off to the West Carroll School District talking to Natalie’s class of fifth graders.

She also went down to Jacksonville to a seminar on the Underground Railroad. She met up with several people who I gathered together with in Sycamore 20 years ago. All of this is in relation to the Underground Railroad, which is a big topic at the present time.

When I got involved over 20 years ago it did not seem to take off as we had hoped. Now the people who are in charge are finally getting all their ducks in a row and they want all the information brought out as to where the Underground Railroad took place. Our application is still in the works and we hope to hear something soon. That is what Beth is speaking on at the present.

Kevin is working with Brooke in Springfield in connection with the Schryver Native American collection and he will bring back the wedding dress of Fanny Getzendaner Schryver when she married Martin E. Schryver in 1906. Linda and I are now trying to find out all about Fannie. Her dress has been with Lucretia in St. Louis for many years and she has taken it to Brooke in Springfield so we can bring it back to Polo. At our June meeting we will show the dress and talk about Fanny.

I have been busy at the computer putting together a book on the Waterbury family’s early history. That has never been done and would be helpful to family members. While it is still fresh in my mind I have been typing away. There have been some interesting stories that people need to be aware of and stories that can be passed down in the family. So I am putting that together before all the material is filed away at the museum.

Then Paula had gotten word from the Polo Town & County Days committee wondering what Polo Historical Society would be doing this year. We had mentioned it months ago but had not come up with any definite plans. So Beth and I met, came up with a plan, and then hastened up to Aplington House to go through clothes. We will have a walking tour and greet Mrs. Aplington. We will start out with Judge Campbell’s law office, stop at the Opera House, see what Mrs. Aplington would be wearing on various occasions, check out the Burns’ House, find out about the fire at the Lutheran Church, and end up at the Presbyterian Church.

We will dig out unusual things about each place, have a little style show, and end up finding out about the making of instruments. So get your walking shoes ordered, pray for nice weather, and be ready for something different.

Betty Obendorf is a historian for the Polo Historical Society.