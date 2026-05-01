Leaf River man sentenced for fleeing from police in December

A Leaf River man was sentenced to 12 months probation on Wednesday, April 29, for fleeing from police and possessing a controlled substance during a December 2025 police chase between Byron and Leaf River.

Zachary J. Popp, 31, received concurrent sentences for the felony offenses of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and possession of cocaine, both from a Dec. 20, 2025, incident in which Ogle County sheriff’s deputies said Popp refused to stop for deputies and drove over a curb and sidewalk in Byron driving west on state Route 72 before his vehicle was disabled east of Leaf River.

Popp had been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest and pleaded not guilty during a Dec. 31, 2025, hearing.

On Wednesday, Assistant Ogle County Public Defender Eric Morrow told Judge Anthony Peska that a plea agreement had been reached with the state’s attorney’s office.

Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley said Popp’s vehicle had reached speeds between 75 and 95 mph while being pursued. She said a white substance found during a search after the vehicle had been stopped tested positive for cocaine. She said Popp’s criminal history included convictions for burglary and other charges.

Popp, who had been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest, also received 262 days in jail for each offense. He received day-for-day credit for 131 days already served, satisfying that sentencing requirement.

In addition to the usual conditions of probation, Peska ordered Popp to cooperate with any drug and psychological assessments and/or treatments required by the probation department.

During a Dec. 31, 2025, hearing Morrow said Popp wanted to seek treatment because of a “severe drug addiction”.

Popp also pleaded guilty to a separate misdemeanor charge of domestic battery filed earlier in 2025 and was sentenced to 12 months probation on that charge. That sentence will also be served concurrently.

Misdemeanor offenses charged in connection with the Dec. 20 incident of violating a condition of pretrial release, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes or needles, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and three traffic charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Peska told Popp that a condition of the sentence on the battery charge forbids him from having any unlawful contact with the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle during the December incident.

“You can have contact with her but it had better be lawful,” Peska told Popp.