Ogle County Economic Development Corporation launches new website and promotional video

The Ogle County Economic Development Corporation recently unveiled a new website featuring details on the corporation itself, as well as information that can be used by those looking to visit, relocate to, or open a business in Ogle County. County residents will also be able to find information on things to do and see, as well as job opportunities.

“My ultimate goal, and we’re not there yet, is for this to be a one-stop shop for what Ogle County has to offer,” OCEDC Executive Director Liz Hiemstra said. “It can be a resource for residents who are looking for things to do or maybe are looking for a job or to open a business. It can also be used to bring businesses in from other areas.”

Further work on the site includes bolstering the pages for each community with their unique attributes and business incentives, filling the job board and building out the tourism section.

The OCEDC also aided the county in production of two promotional videos. The short-form video was aired on the Fox Business channel in March and is integrated into the home page of the website. The longer video was aired on Discovery Life Network and is featured on the OCEDC home page, as well as the Ogle County website.

To view the new OCEDC website, visit oglecountyedc.com. The county’s website is oglecountyil.gov.