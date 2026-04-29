Ogle County residential electronics recycling event is May 16 in Oregon

Televisions, microwaves, and computer towers were some of the items collected during the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department's electronic recycling event in Oregon on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The recycling events are held for Ogle County residents. A free permit is required prior to the collection day. (Earleen Hinton)

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling event Saturday, May 16.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Friday, May 15.

No permits will be issued the day of the event, as all office staff will be outside working.

Accepted items include all residential televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCRs, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, alkaline batteries, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVDs, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or checks are accepted.

Wooden speakers will not be accepted at the residential electronic recycling events. The electronics recycler cannot accept these speakers for recycling, as they are mostly wood and contain very little metal and plastic to recycle.

Large toner cartridges are no longer accepted at the residential electronic recycling events. They can be taken back to office supply stores, or they can be recycled through a business recycling program for a nominal fee.

There is a limit of seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials are not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call the number above for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment to drop off the materials to be recycled.

For more information about this recycling event, call the OCSWMD at the number above, visit www.oglecountyil.gov, or go to the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department’s Facebook page.