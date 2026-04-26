Rock River Center to host blood drive in Oregon on May 4

On June 21, the Rock River Center in Oregon held a 50th anniversary celebration open house. (Jeff Helfrich)

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors.

Blood drive

May 4: Drive time is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors are currently being scheduled. If you have questions or would like to donate blood, contact Deb at Rock River Center at 815-732-3252.

Sunshine club

May 4: 10 a.m. to noon.

Charts in Word 2016

May 7: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Registration is required.

Houseplant propagation

May 13: 10-11 a.m. Last day to register is May 7. Class size is limited.

Zack Percell of TNZ Magic

June 1: 10-11 a.m. Registration is required in May.

May yoga classes

Class dates: Friday, May 1, 22 and 29. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair yoga: 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 per class.