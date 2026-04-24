Flagg Township Museum to turn on historic 1915 iron fountain May 2

The community is invited to the official, seasonal “turning on” of the historic 1915 iron fountain at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Flagg Township Museum in Rochelle.

Located in front of the Flagg Township Museum, 518 Fourth Ave., the landmark serves as a watering hole for all – pets, horses and people alike.

The event will feature a program detailing the history of the fountain, including the story of Laura Fesler, the prominent local activist who secured it for Rochelle in 1915, along with information about the fountain’s previous locations.

“The museum extends its gratitude to the city of Rochelle for maintaining the water line and keeping this cherished piece of history in working order,” a museum news release said.

Light refreshments will be served at the event. Following the kickoff, the fountain will be open during regular museum hours, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located in the old city and town hall building, the museum preserves the history of Flagg Township and is dedicated to stimulating interest in local history through education, research, collection and preservation of information for the benefit of the public of today and in the future.