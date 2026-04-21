Koolidge reelected as Ogle GOP chairman, makes pitch for volunteers

The Ogle County Republican Party Precinct Committeemen gathered April 15 in the historic Ogle County Courthouse in Oregon for their biennial county convention. They unanimously reelected Mike Koolidge of Rochelle as chairman for another two-year term.

The convention, required by Illinois law (10 ILCS 5/7-9) to be held on the 29th day following the March General Primary Election, elects the officers who will lead the Ogle County Republican Central Committee over the next two years. Koolidge expressed gratitude for the strong show of support and highlighted the growing momentum within the party.

“We’ve seen a lot of new, enthusiastic faces at our meetings over the past year, and that energy is exactly what we need heading into this fall’s elections,” Koolidge said. “If you’re a conservative who believes in liberty, free markets and the U.S. Constitution, we’d love for you to join us.”

Also elected as part of the executive committee were Tricia Goodwin of Rochelle as vice chair, George Wilhelmsen of Rochelle as treasurer, and John Dickson of Oregon as secretary.

Koolidge noted that a number of precinct committeemen positions remain open throughout the county. These volunteers play a key role in grassroots efforts to support Republican candidates and increase voter turnout in every election. Any registered voter in Ogle County who shares conservative values and attends the monthly meetings can be appointed at any time by the chairman to become a precinct committeeman. Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of every month on the third floor of the Ogle County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.

“There are tons of voters in Ogle County who voted reliably and proudly for President Trump three times that for whatever reason don’t vote in off-year elections like this one,” Koolidge said. “We must do everything we can to remind them to vote this November. If we don’t turn out our voters, we don’t win, it’s that simple.”

Looking ahead, Koolidge also shared excitement about upcoming patriotic opportunities.

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, we’re exploring ways for the Ogle County Republicans to participate in the statewide and national ‘America 250’ celebrations,” Koolidge said. “It’s a perfect time to honor our nation’s founding ideals of liberty and self-governance right here in our community.”

The Ogle County Republican Central Committee – also known as Ogle County Republicans or the Ogle GOP – is one of the oldest Republican organizations in the United States and works to coordinate voter turnout efforts across the county for all elections. For more information, visit www.oglecountygop.org/ or follow them on Facebook at “Ogle County Republicans.”

To get involved or learn more about open precinct committeeman positions, contact Koolidge directly at mkoolidge@gmail.com.