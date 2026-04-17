Chana Mother’s Club salad supper is May 4

The Chana Mother’s Club annual salad supper will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, May 4, at the Chana Education Center.

The center is located at 204 N. Main St. in Chana.

Bring your favorite salad or dessert if you are able. If not, come anyway. Also bring your stories about the good old days in the Chana School and talk to your neighbors and friends.

All former Chana Mother’s Club members, teachers, students and any new or longtime community members are invited.

Table service and drinks will be provided. For more information, call Joyce at 815-904-5948, Diane at 815-440-4554 or Norma at 815-761-1612.