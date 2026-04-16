Polo Area Community Theatre in rehearsal for ‘Clue the Musical’

The suspects surround the Detective, played by Rhylee Hinkle, mocking her for being there since she "isn't in the instructions." (Photo provided by PACT)

Polo Area Community Theatre is currently in rehearsal for “Clue the Musical.”

The popular board game is brought to life in a musical. The world’s best-known suspects invite the audience to help solve the mystery. Audience members select the cards secretly revealing who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. One hard-nosed detective attempts to unravel the merry mayhem.

“Comic antics, witty lyrics and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room to catch the culprit,” according to a news release. “With 216 possible endings and the audience playing along, this is a delightful and colorful crowd-pleaser.”

The show will be presented on May 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9 at PACT’s home in the Old Polo Town Hall at 117 N. Franklin Ave. in Polo. Tickets are available online at www.polotheatre.org or at the door. For more information email info@polotheatre.org.