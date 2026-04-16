Chadwick wins Rochelle DAR video contest

Shown from left to right are Chapter Regent Sarah Flanagan, James Chadwick and American History Chapter Chairman Sandra Draper. (Not present: Jacob Chadwick.) (Photo provided by Rochelle DAR)

The 2025-2026 winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) American History Video Contest for the Rochelle Chapter is James Chadwick.

Each year, the competition is open to fifth to eighth grade students and features a different theme.

For this year, the video theme was “Lunch with a Signer,” with the following question: “America will celebrate her 250th birthday on July 4, 2026! If you could go back in time and meet one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence for lunch, who would you choose? How did their actions and service contribute to our Country becoming independent?”

James Chadwick, a seventh grade student in the Rochelle Area Homeschool Group, chose to interview Thomas Jefferson, who was portrayed by his fourth grade brother Jacob.

James received the American History, fifth to eighth grade, chapter-level medal, and both brothers were awarded certificates of recognition and $50 cash prizes. The video has been forwarded to compete at the Illinois DAR state level.